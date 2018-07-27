Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 27

July 27, 2018
MLB
Watch: Yankees Fans Hold 'Candlelight' Vigil After Aaron Judge Gets Injured
High School
Serial High School Track Pooper Has Resigned As Superintendent
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kyle Shanahan Named His Son After Lil Wayne, So Weezy Sent Him a Gift
NBA
EA Sports to Feature Female Create-A-Player Mode in NBA Live 19
NFL
Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes Undercover as Dick's Employee to Surprise Shoppers
NBA
Watch: KD Wants to Know Why People Think He Was More Upset Than C.J. McCollum During Twitter Beef
NFL
Watch: Carson Wentz Says He Worked Out During His Honeymoon, Reporters' Minds Hit The Gutter
NBA
John Wall Gets Roasted For His Rough USA Basketball Portrait
wrestling
Larry King Explains His Love of Pro Wrestling: ‘Wrestlers Are Very Serious But Also Entertaining’
Extra Mustard
64-Year-Old Bulgarian Man Sets World Record by Swimming Over Two Miles Bound in a Sack

