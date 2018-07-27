reads of they day 072718

How sports betting, cash and politics factored into that Jerry Richardson statue staying up, and why the Panthers aren’t moving, but changes are coming to their stadium, including a potential new tenant from Major League Soccer. David Tepper’s busy first month as an NFL owner
Mental coaches, sleep consultants, an army of data analysts, a dizzying number of trades ... as a week with the Seattle Mariners reveals, they have a plan for ending the longest playoff drought in sports.
During the Tournament of Nations last year, veteran players of the USWNT voiced deep concerns about the team's direction under Jill Ellis and said they wanted a new coach if those concerns weren't addressed.