reads of the day 073018

July 30, 2018
NFL
Aaron Rodgers and the Quest to Be Like Brady
NBA
Roundtable: Which NBA Star Will Be Traded Next?
College Football
Alex Hornibrook's Arm Is the Difference Between a Good Year and a Great One at Wisconsin
MLB
Nine Innings: Jon Lester's Budding Case for Cooperstown, Hall of Fame Odds for Today's Greats and More
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors: Rivals Believe Nationals Are Not Trading Bryce Harper
NBA
2018 NBA Free Agency: Best Bargain Deals This Offseason
NFL
Vikings Press Forward in Wake of Tony Sparano's Tragic Death
NFL
Carolina Panthers Open Camp in Search of Offensive Complement to Last Season's Dominant Defense
Soccer
The MLS XI, Week 22: Before All-Star Game, League's Finest Shine

