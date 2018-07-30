reads of the day 073018

He swore off milkshakes years ago, one of many changes he’s made as he’s discovered his new motivation: be a starter at age 40. How consulting with the Patriots legend is helping Rodgers get there. Plus, looking for a Super Bowl hangover in Foxboro, how the Vikings are building an offense for Kirk Cousins, and how Matt Patricia is bringing a taste of the Patriots to Detroit, but trying not to be Bill Belichick. Also, why a Julio Jones deal got done, why Sam Darnold’s deal should already be done, why Dalvin Cook is in for a big year and much more