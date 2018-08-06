reads of the day 080618

After a sophomore slump, Dallas’s QB has to step it up in Year 3—and he says he knows what he needs to do to make it happen. Plus, Philip Rivers still loves this game, the Rams try to keep ahead of the curve, the Browns’ Aaron Rodgers plan for Mayfield, and more as training camp powers on
LeBron James made a heroic effort in his community and opened the I Promise school to help families in Akron, Ohio. After his interview caught the attention of Donald Trump, James reacted the best way possible—by letting his activism do the talking.