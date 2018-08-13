reads of the day 081318

How the coach is melding the old with the new in Oakland, an explanation of his “analytics” take, and why things might not be going the way you’d expect. Also, the Jalen Ramsey/Dante Fowler suspensions in Jacksonville, the turnover in Seattle, Tom Brady’s incentives, takeaways from the rookie QBs’ preseason debuts, next-man-up in Washington’s backfield, Andrew Luck thrills Indy’s coaches and much more