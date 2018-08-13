reads of the day 081318

August 13, 2018
NFL
The World According to Gruden
College Football
Khalil Tate Is Done Waiting, Whether the Rest of the Nation Is Ready or Not
MLB
Nine Innings: Deciding the NL East, the Rise of Position Players Pitching and October X-Factors
NBA
Which NBA Player Won Social Media This Summer?
College Football
Five Questions About the Jordan McNair Fallout at Maryland
NFL
Seven Win Totals to Consider Betting on for the 2018 NFL Season
NFL
Five QBs Who Could Land on Trade Block Due to Rookies on the Rise
Golf
In the Shadows of Tiger's Undeniable Comeback, Brooks Koepka Remained Unflappable at Bellerive
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: NFL Network Host Nate Burleson Gets Honest About How Hard It Is to Criticize Players

NFL
The World According to Gruden
How the coach is melding the old with the new in Oakland, an explanation of his “analytics” take, and why things might not be going the way you’d expect. Also, the Jalen Ramsey/Dante Fowler suspensions in Jacksonville, the turnover in Seattle, Tom Brady’s incentives, takeaways from the rookie QBs’ preseason debuts, next-man-up in Washington’s backfield, Andrew Luck thrills Indy’s coaches and much more
by Albert Breer

