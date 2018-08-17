After just one day at training camp, it's easy to see that Sean McVay and the Rams—now featuring Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh, among other newcomers—are a very, very good football team.
Lionel Messi will reportedly sit out Argentina's remaining matches in 2018, which puts the onus on the country's federation to do what is necessary to optimize conditions for its superstar and a run at the 2019 Copa America title.
Training camp provides the football-starved masses with the news they need, but some of it is just noise. Which training camp developments should fantasy owners take seriously, and which ones can they dismiss? Our writers discuss that in this week's fantasy football roundtable.
Kevin Durant uses the power of sneakers to connect with the next generation, embarking on trips throughout the United States and Asia. His designer, Leo Chang, provides The Crossover with a window into the KD 11 and Nike tour.