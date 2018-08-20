reads of the day 082018

August 20, 2018
NFL
Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the Level of Expectation for the Saints
Extra Mustard
The 2018 NFL Season Will Be Dominated by Penalty Flags: Traina Thoughts
MLB
Nine Innings: The Cardinals' Turnaround Behind Mike Shildt, Fixing Suspensions and Sorting the NL West
College Football
Alabama Tops AP Preseason Top 25 Poll For Third Consecutive Year
NFL
In Oakland, Maurice Hurst Is Making an Impact
NBA
Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett Highlight Duke's Impressive Canada Tour
NBA
For Philadelphia and Markelle Fultz, the Future Must Begin Now
NFL
Inside Doug Pederson's Interview to Become Head Coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
Tech & Media
Inside the Relationship of ESPN Monday Night Football Analysts Jason Witten, Booger McFarland

You May Like
NFL
Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the Level of Expectation for the Saints
Drew Brees and Sean Payton have played together in New Orleans for 13 years now—and they’re long past the ‘finishing each other’s sentences’ phase. The two recall what it was like in the early days and what has gotten them to where they are today (hint: communication). Also, checking in on Ryan Tannehill in Miami, previewing the trade action that we may or may not see around cut-down day, a conversation with new head coach Mike Vrabel and much more.
by Albert Breer

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)