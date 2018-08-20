reads of the day 082018

Drew Brees and Sean Payton have played together in New Orleans for 13 years now—and they’re long past the ‘finishing each other’s sentences’ phase. The two recall what it was like in the early days and what has gotten them to where they are today (hint: communication). Also, checking in on Ryan Tannehill in Miami, previewing the trade action that we may or may not see around cut-down day, a conversation with new head coach Mike Vrabel and much more.