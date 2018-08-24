Texas Boy, 13, Dies After Collapsing During Football Practice

Kyrell McBride-Johnson collapsed and fell unconscious at football practice. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 24, 2018

A 13-year-old Texas middle school football player died Wednesday after collapsing and falling unconscious at a practice earlier that day, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson was in eighth grade at Summer Creek Middle School in Crowley, Texas.

Monica McBride-Debbs, Kyrell's mother, told KXAS-TV that her son had no known heart problems and hadn't had trouble with his asthma in years. She told the news station she was at practice when he signaled to her as if the team was taking a break, but then he started moving erratically and collapsed.  

According to the Morning News, while temperatures were in the lows 90s during practice, it's unclear if heat played a role. The cause of death hasn't been released yet.  

McBride-Debbs had played organized football since he was seven. 

