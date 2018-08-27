Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — August 27

August 27, 2018
NFL
J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Is World’s Largest Crowdfunding Effort
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Carlos Gomez Makes This Kid’s Day by Gifting Him a Bat
Extra Mustard
The Reaction to NBC's 'Green Zone' Couldn't Be More Ridiculous: Traina Thoughts
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton Buys New Putter at Golf Galaxy on Saturday, Shoots 64 on Sunday
MLB
Hawaii Defeats South Korea to Win 2018 Little League World Series
NHL
Blues to Wear Heritage Third Jersey 11 Times During 2018-19 Season
Soccer
Las Vegas Soccer Team Will Let Fans Fight Over $5,000 Dropped From a Helicopter



