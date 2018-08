Pederson hasn’t been able to get away from the recognition for what his team accomplished last season, but he’s trying. The Eagles coach also weighs in on Carson Wentz’s ETA, the turnover on his staff and the return of other injured veteran stars. Plus, why J.J. Watt wants to get back so badly, estimating Odell Beckham Jr.’s next contract, and impressive preseason performances from Luck, Peterson and Newton