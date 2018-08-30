Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Aug 30

August 30, 2018
NFL
A Child Actor’s Parent Begged Peyton Manning to Peg Their Kid During That Classic SNL Sketch
Golf
Patrick Reed Complains His Free Red Sox Tickets Weren’t Good Enough
NFL
NFL Food Roundup: Check Out the Best Stadium Eats This Season
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Tony Kemp Makes Clutch Play to Save Justin Verlander
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Signs Record-Setting Contract, Has Yet To Pay Off $20 Debt To Davante Adams
College Football
Watch: Texas Walk-On Austin Allsup Surprised With Scholarship By Teammates
Extra Mustard
Tony Romo Says an NFL Telecast Needs to Be a Little of Everything: Traina Thoughts
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: How Conrad Thompson and Cody Rhodes Created Starrcast; Terry Funk Health Update
MLB
Marlins Will Encourage 'Musical Instruments, Flags' in Outfield Section Next Year

