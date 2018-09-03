Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — September 3

September 03, 2018
NFL
42 Fantasy Football Team Names, Some of Which Might Not Even Be Awful
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Iowa High School Football Teams Combine for Record-Setting 180 points
Soccer
Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Suits Up for 11th-Tier Club
College Football
Boise State Unveils Turnover Throne Ahead of Season Opener
NBA
The Best Basketball Sneaker Commercials of All-Time
College Football
Florida Atlantic Sends Alumni Text Celebrating Win Over Oklahoma After 63–14 Loss
MLB
Alex Bregman, Alex Cora Up the Ante on LSU-Miami Game With Wager

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)