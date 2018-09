One gets traded, the other re-signs, and in the end both get paid big. For the Raiders and Rams, the behind-the-scenes machinations revealed contrasting strategies for dealing with their premier defensive players, and only time will tell which approach was the wiser. Plus, a poll of who the best quarterback will be by the end of the season, Doug Pederson’s tough decision on Carson Wentz, the QB situations in Denver and Buffalo and much more as the season is set to start