reads of the day 090518

He’s one of the best ever to play the game—but as general manager of the Broncos, he has yet to identify a young passer with the arm, the brain and the fortitude to take over the franchise the way he did when he arrived in Denver as a rookie in 1983. Are John Elway’s standards too high? Is his vision clouded by his own past mastery? Will he ever find his quarterback?
Steven Lopez is America's most decorated taekwondo athlete. His brother Jean has been his coach, but according to the athletes who have filed a suit against them, they have used their influence and power to sexually abuse young women for more than a decade.