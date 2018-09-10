reads of the day 091018

September 10, 2018
NFL
Aaron Rodgers’ Magic Caps a Wild First Sunday
College Football
What We Know (and What We Don't) About the 2018 College Football Season After Two Weeks
NBA
Top 100 NBA Players of 2019
NFL
Five Things We’ll Overreact To From the NFL’s Opening Weekend
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Adds Latest Chapter of Brilliant Career With Resilient Effort in Win Over Bears
NFL
After Sunday, Should Le’Veon Bell Be Worried?
MLB
Nine Innings: After Years of Struggles, the Mets Are Investigating Their Offensive Futility at Citi Field
NFL
All Signs Point To an Improved Patriots Defense
NFL
In His Vikings Debut, Kirk Cousins Showed Kyle Shanahan What Could Have Been

