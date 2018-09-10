reads of the day 091018

He was carted off in the first half to the worst fears of football fans everywhere. Then the Packers QB hobbled onto the field for the second half to lead a historic comeback against a Bears team that looked destined for a statement win. It was all in a day’s work for Aaron Rodgers. Plus, insight and analysis from the rest of Sunday’s action
Though he was essentially playing on one good leg, Aaron Rodgers put together one of the most remarkable quarterbacking performances in recent memory. Here's how the offense adjusted after he returned from his knee injury.