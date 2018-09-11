reads of the day 091118

As heavily as Jon Gruden's roster moves have been scrutinized, his development of Derek Carr after a regressive 2017 and rough Week 1 performance should be the measure of a coach who's reputation is supposedly as a QB guru.
Everyone knows the story of the Seahawks’ one-handed rookie linebacker. And every road game he plays this season, people who root for the other team, or don’t root for any team at all, will be there to see him, and to tell them how they are inspired—as long as they get Mama’s attention