Karate Combat Hosting 'One World' Event on Top of Freedom Tower in New York City

Karate Combat will be holding its next event, "One World," in New York City on Sept. 27.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 12, 2018

On Thursday, Sept. 27, Karate Combat will host its fourth event and first since it traveled to Athens, Greece for Karate Combat: Olympus, when it comes to New York City for Karate Combat: One World.

Karate Combat launched earlier this year and features more than 100 fighters from 30 countries. For the upcoming bouts, the fighting promotion will offer even more than just three-round bouts of professional karate. The event will take place on top of the World Trade Center's Freedom Tower in the observation deck overlooking Lower Manhattan.

"This fight is a celebration of everything karate stands for at the top of one of the most meaningful buildings in the world," Karate Combat CEO Michael DePietro said in a statement. "Strength. Respect. Unity. It’s the perfect way to introduce Karate Combat to New York City."

Welterweight Abdallah Ibrahim will headline the card and looks to pick up his second career win in Karate Combat. His first came during the promotion's first live event, Karate Combat: Inception. At that event in Miami, Abdallah defeated Joshua Quayhagen by knockout. In New York he will face off against Dionicio Gustavo.

Check out a trailer for Karate Combat: One World below.

At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, karate will make its debut as an Olympic event.

