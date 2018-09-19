Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Sept. 19

September 19, 2018
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Stephen Strasburg Pulls Off Bizarre Ricochet HBP for Second Time in a Week

 

Soccer
Netflix Series Provides Intimate Look at the Stories Behind Boca Juniors
College Football
SI Backdoor Cover Jinx: The Five Worst Bad Betting Beats From NFL Week 2/CFB Week 3
MLB
Watch: Orioles Rookie DJ Stewart’s First MLB Hit Turns Into Little League Homer
NFL
Dolphins Rookie Minkah Beats Bucs QB Ryan to ‘FitzMagic’ Trademark
MLB
Orioles Wear Uniforms With Braille Lettering
NFL
Upcoming Book Suggests Tom Brady 'Has Had Enough' of Bill Belichick

