Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Sept. 21

September 21, 2018
NFL
Rally Possum Appears in Crowd, Browns Win First Game in 635 Days
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Shirtless J.R. Smith Makes His Triumphant Return After Browns Beat Jets
NFL
Browns RB Carlos Hyde Welcomes Baby Boy After Two-Touchdown Game vs. Jets
MLB
Red Sox Banner ‘Found’ by Boston Bozos Goes Up at Fenway Park
NFL
Bud Light ‘Victory Fridges’ Open in Cleveland After Browns Beat Jets
NFL
Isaiah Crowell's Touchdown Celebration Definitely Wasn't Appreciated in Cleveland
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Baker Mayfield Lightning Up The City Of Cleveland Made Hue Jackson A Punching Bag
NFL
Baker Mayfield Sets Twitter Ablaze by Leading Browns to First Victory in 635 Days
College Basketball
Rick Pitino Joins Twitter, With an Embarrassing Spelling Error and an Inaccurate Final Four Stat

