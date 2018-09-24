reads of they day 092418

On one jaw-dropping TD play, we got a glimpse of the Patrick Mahomes that the Chiefs had been seeing all along—the Favre-like gunslinger. But even that wild, improvised score was the product of planning and practice. Plus, we look at the Bills’ improbable upset, Carson Wentz’s return, Cleveland’s Baker decision, the secret to FitzMagic, the Jimmy G injury and much more
In the final event of a comeback season filled with near-wins, Woods ground out a two-stroke win at the Tour Championship, in the process providing the most affirmative answer yet to the season's question of whether he was back.
The offense has opponents playing on their heels, and the defense is more than holding up its end of the bargain through three season-opening wins. Things will get tougher for the Rams, but with the 49ers losing their quarterback, the Seahawks trying to find their way and the Cardinals flopping, those challenges probably won’t come from within the division