reads of they day 092418

September 24, 2018
NFL
More Mahomes Magic, a Buffalo Stunner, and QBs Coming and Going—A Week 3 Roller-Coaster
Golf
After a Season Full of Promise, Tiger Woods Gives Emphatic Answer to Yearlong Question: He's Back
College Football
How Texas Rebuilt Its Home Field Advantage From Scratch
NFL
Should the 49ers Trade for a QB If Jimmy Garoppolo’s Out for the Season?
MLB
Nine Innings: How the Red Sox Can Survive October, Contract-Year Surges and Three Words on Every Team
NFL
The Rams’ New Wrinkle, and Why the NFC West Might Already Be Won
NFL
Patriots Will Be Fine After Loss to the Lions—But For How Much Longer?
NFL
Which Teams Would—Maybe, Possibly—Trade for Le’Veon Bell?
NFL
Another Week, Another Otherworldly Performance From Patrick Mahomes

