Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Sept. 28

September 28, 2018
Soccer
Man Begged to Stay in Prison an Extra Week to Meet Francesco Totti in 2006
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Sacramento Kings Players Stunned By Magic Tricks
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: John Sterling's Classic 'Yankees Win, Thhhheeee Yankees Win' Call Sounded Very Different Yesterday
MLB
CC Sabathia Cost Himself a Shot at $500,000 by Getting Ejected
College Basketball
Report: Justin Timberlake and Drake to Attend Memphis Madness
NHL
Hurricanes Announce Return of Hartford Whalers Jerseys, to Be Worn in Two Games This Season
NFL
Chris Long Donates a Quarter of His Salary to Start 'First Quarter for Literacy' Fund
NBA
Tristan Thompson Boasts Confidence in Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Chances

