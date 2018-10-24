Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 24

October 24, 2018
Extra Mustard
10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Sports Fans
NBA
Kobe Bryant Talks Tap Dancing to Strengthen His Ankles and Being a 'Lunatic' on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Andre Drummond Thinks Joel Embiid’s Flop Only Deserved an Emmy Award
NBA
Photos: Timberwolves' New Prince-Inspired City Edition Jerseys Leaked?
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Is Close to Unwatchable
MLB
Watch: Patriots' Bill Belichick Narrates New World Series Hype Video About Winning
Soccer
Photos: Bob Marley Featured on Irish Soccer Club Bohemian FC's Jerseys

