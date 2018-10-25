reads of the day 102518

October 25, 2018
NFL
The Rams Are Facing a Four-Game Gauntlet. Can They Handle the Pressure?
MLB
How a Spring Training Drill Keyed the Red Sox' Game 2 Win Over the Dodgers
NBA
The Jazz's Future Hinges on Donovan Mitchell's Transformation
NFL
Chad Kelly the Latest in the Line of Failed Broncos Quarterback Projects
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Play Doug Baldwin With Confidence
College Football
Week 9 College Football Picks: Georgia-Florida, Penn State–Iowa and Other Key Conference Clashes
NBA
‘What If It Does Work?’ Nick Nurse Could Be the Key to Toronto’s Reset
Soccer
Champions League Tier Rankings: Where Teams Stand Halfway Into the Group Stage
NFL
Punters Deserve Fantasy Football Love. Believe It Or Not, Some Already Get It.

