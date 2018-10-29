reads of the day 102918

October 29, 2018
NFL
Redskins Rising, Rams Relentless, Vinatieri on Top: Week 8 in the NFL
MLB
From the Reinvented David Price to the Sturdy Steve Pearce, the 2018 Red Sox Are World Champs
College Football
The Art of the 'Get Right Game' and Why (Almost) Every Playoff Challenger Needs One
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Cavaliers Continue to Sink Without LeBron James
College Football
Week 10 College Football Power Rankings: The SEC Has Four Top 10 Teams ... for Now
NBA
'People Are Laughing at Us': The Reeling Wizards Are in Desperate Need of a Shake-Up
MLB
Manny Machado Did His Job With Dodgers Despite Playoff Blunders
NBA
Tyronn Lue Is Better Off Without the Cavaliers

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)