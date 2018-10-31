reads of the day 103118

College Basketball
College BasketballRanking Every Team in College Basketball, From Kansas (No. 1) to Delaware State (No. 353)
From the blue bloods all the way down to those fighting to stay out of conference cellars, this is SI's preseason ranking of every team in college hoops.
1:16
NFLThe Logic Behind the Biggest Deals at the 2018 NFL Trade Deadline
Many in the Lions' building are surprised that Golden Tate was traded, but the final compensation offered by Philadelphia is what tipped the scales for Detroit. Breaking down the logic from both sides of the trade deadline’s biggest deals.
0:32
College FootballMaryland's Decision to Keep DJ Durkin Offends Both Football and Non-Football Moral Codes
Rarely do programs make the wrong football decision and the wrong moral decision. Maryland accomplished that feat in bringing DJ Durkin back.
1:48
College BasketballSI's Preseason Expert Predictions: Final Four, National Champ, Breakthrough Team and More
Who's headed to the Final Four? Whose hype train needs to slow down? Our writers make their predictions for the 2018–19 college hoops season.
0:32
College FootballMaryland Will Soon Learn Bringing DJ Durkin Back Was More Costly Than Dumping Him
Maryland's board of regents made a decision that will hamstring the Terps in recruiting so profoundly that it may soon wish it had simply bought out DJ Durkin's contract.
0:49
College FootballCFP Rankings Analysis: SEC Looks Like It Can Land Two Teams in the Playoff Once Again
Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are atop the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2018. How can Michigan, Ohio State or Georgia eventually get there?