reads of the day 103118

October 31, 2018
College Basketball
Ranking Every Team in College Basketball, From Kansas (No. 1) to Delaware State (No. 353)
NFL
The Logic Behind the Biggest Deals at the 2018 NFL Trade Deadline
College Football
Maryland's Decision to Keep DJ Durkin Offends Both Football and Non-Football Moral Codes
College Basketball
SI's Preseason Expert Predictions: Final Four, National Champ, Breakthrough Team and More
College Football
Maryland Will Soon Learn Bringing DJ Durkin Back Was More Costly Than Dumping Him
College Football
CFP Rankings Analysis: SEC Looks Like It Can Land Two Teams in the Playoff Once Again
NFL
Brady vs. Rodgers and the Art of Great Quarterbacking
MLB
The Boston Red Sox' World Series Title Reminds Us You Don't Need to Tank to Win

