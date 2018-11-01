SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (11/01/18)

Thursday Swimstagram 11/01/18
1 of 11
Advertisement
You May Like
1:17
Swim DailyYou're Going to Want to See This Wombat Workout Series With Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes preps for her 2019 SI Swimsuit shoot with a wombat workout routine.
Swim DailyChrissy Teigen: 'The Influencer'
Chrissy Teigen graces the cover of Glamour Magazine's December issue.
1:31
Swim DailyFind Out What Alexis Ren 'Didn't See Coming' During DWTS
Alexis Ren admits she has feelings for Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten.