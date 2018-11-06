The day for midterm elections has finally arrived, and citizens across the country filled their polling precincts to vote.

Nine former athletes ran for political office Tuesday, with four up for re-election in their respective seats. The group of candidates includes five of the former football players, one former wrestler and three former baseball players.

Check out our election tracker to see how the ex-athletes fared (This post will be updated throughout the night as results roll in):

Anthony Gonzalez, Republican, Ohio:

The former Colts wide receiver played for five seasons in the NFL but is now looking to earn a U.S. House of Representative seat in Ohio's 16th district.

Napoleon Harris, Democrat, Illinois:

After playing football and basketball at Northwestern, Harris spent seven seasons in the NFL. He aims to continue representing Illinois' 15th district in the State Senate, a post he's held since 2013.

Aaron Rouse, Unaffiliated, Virginia:

Rouse previously played in the NFL for three seasons but is now running for the Virginia Beach City Council.

Colin Allred, Democrat, Texas:

Allred's resume includes four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and working as an attorney for President Barack Obama. The former linebacker looks to fill a House seat in Texas' 32nd district.

Clint Didier, Republican, Washington:

Tuesday will be Didier's fifth attempt at running for office after losing his previous four races. Didier won two Super Bowls with the Redskins, playing for Washington from 1982-87.

Adam Greenberg, Republican, Connecticut:

The former baseball player is running for a seat in the Connecticut State Senate. In his first MLB at-bat with the Cubs in 2005, Greenberg was hit in the head and suffered a compound skull fracture. He also played in one major league game with the Marlins in 2012.

Jesse White, Democrat, Illinois:

White, 84, has served as Illinois Secretary of State since 1999. His baseball career peaked in the minor leagues when he played for Triple A Salt Lake City in 1963-64.

Frank White, Democrat, Missouri:

White won the 1985 World Series during his 18 season run with the Royals before his election as county executive in Jackson County, Mo.

Jim Jordan, Republican, Ohio:

Jordan established an impressive wrestling legacy at Wisconsin by winning two Division I championships. He has served Ohio's 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007.