reads of the day 110618

Champions Classic Preview: Which Teams Have the Edge in a Heavyweight Doubleheader?
Tuesday Shootaround: Champions Classic X-Factors, Underrated Teams and Best Games of the Week
NFLDysfunction in Cleveland: Hue Jackson’s Paranoid Final Days and Baker Mayfield’s Resilience
The Hue Jackson era ended, and Gregg Williams’s tenure as interim head coach is underway. But, more significantly, the past week has featured the emergence of Baker Mayfield as the franchise’s leader
NFLNFL Power Rankings Poll: Saints Overtake Rams for No. 1 Spot, Patriots No. 2
The Saints spoiled the Rams' perfect season, and now take over the top spot for the first time this season.
NBA2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospects As College Basketball Tips Off
Who are the best prospects in the 2019 NBA draft? With the college basketball season set to tip off, The Crossover's Front Office ranks the top 60 players.
College FootballShould the Big Ten Have Buyer's Remorse Over Adding Maryland and Rutgers?
Between off-field incompetence by Maryland and on-field embarrassment by Rutgers, the Big Ten may be questioning its decision to add the schools back in 2014.
This year's Champions Classic features two top-10 matchups, including the highly-anticipated Duke-Kentucky showdown. Buckle up.
College FootballPlayoff Rankings Preview: The Fastest Risers and Craziest Chaos Scenarios
Michigan will enter the College Football Playoff field in this week's rankings. West Virginia is likely to be a top-10 team. What other changes will the playoff committee make?