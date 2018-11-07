reads of the day 110718

November 07, 2018
NFL
NFL Midseason Predictions 2018: Revisiting Playoff Picks, Super Bowl LIII Champion, Award Winners
College Basketball
Duke's Unprecedented Debut Resets the Expectations for a Special Season
College Football
Whoever Kansas’s Coaching Search Lands on, He Should Be Different
NBA
Don’t Panic: The Celtics Offense Will Click in Due Time
More Sports
America's Chance at Chess Dominance Is in the Hands of One Young Player
NFL
Unexpected and Surprising Storylines of the First Half of the 2018 NFL Season
NBA
The Long Shadow of LeBron Can No Longer Provide Cover for Cavs
NFL
A Deep Dive Into Sharrif Floyd's $180 Million Lawsuit Against Dr. James Andrews
College Football
The D-Line Play in Alabama—Mississippi State Is Appointment Viewing for Fans and Scouts Alike
MLB
Are the Mariners Going to Tear It Down? GM Jerry Dipoto Is Reportedly Considering a Rebuild

