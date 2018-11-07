reads of the day 110718

NFL
NFL Midseason Predictions 2018: Revisiting Playoff Picks, Super Bowl LIII Champion, Award Winners
College Football
The D-Line Play in Alabama—Mississippi State Is Appointment Viewing for Fans and Scouts Alike
1:05
The Chiefs and the Rams are on top of their respective conference halfway through the NFL season, with the Patriots and the Saints not far behind. How will the teams shake out when everything is said and done? The MMQB staff predicts the playoffs, including Super Bowl LIII, and award winners for this year.
1:39
College BasketballDuke's Unprecedented Debut Resets the Expectations for a Special Season
The hype surrounding Duke had been held back by the fact that nobody had ever seen a team like this before. It took one game to end all hesitation.
1:12
College FootballWhoever Kansas’s Coaching Search Lands on, He Should Be Different
Who should Kansas hire if it's to have any hope at competing in the Big 12? Is there any chance Jeff Brohm doesn't leave for Louisville? That and more in this week's mailbag.
2:37
NBADon’t Panic: The Celtics Offense Will Click in Due Time
The Celtics entered the NBA season with high expectations in a new-look Eastern Conference. After struggling to find a rhythm on offense to start the year, it has become clear that this team needs time to adjust.
1:06
More SportsAmerica's Chance at Chess Dominance Is in the Hands of One Young Player
Fabiano Caruana's opportunity to become the first American to win the World Chess Championships since 1972 marks the resurgence of U.S. Chess, but America's chess comeback story began before his rise up the ranks.
1:37
NFLUnexpected and Surprising Storylines of the First Half of the 2018 NFL Season
At the midpoint of the 2018 NFL season, the MMQB staff looks back at the last nine weeks and discusses the storylines they did not see coming.