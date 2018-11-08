reads of the day 110818

November 08, 2018
College Football
The 10 College Quarterbacks NFL Fans Dreaming of the 2019 Draft Need to See
NFL
Week 10 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Russell Wilson has Earned Your Trust
College Football
College Football Picks Week 11: Can the Top Teams Hang Tough Through Thanksgiving?
NFL
NFL Awards According to League Insiders
NFL
Weekly Tip Sheet: The Complete Printable Betting Guide to NFL Week 10 Games
NFL
Adrian Peterson Isn’t Done Yet
NBA
Analyzing the Best NBA Draft Prospects From Champions Classic
MLB
Giants Enlist Former Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi to Clean Up an Expensive, Aging Roster
College Football
What's Better Than Guys Being Dudes? A Boston College Team on the Rise
NBA
License to Hoop: The Wonky World of G-League Bus Driving

You May Like

1:59
NFL
NFL Awards According to League Insiders
At the midseason point, we polled general managers, personnel executives and pro scouting directors from around the league to get their votes for MVP, Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year and more. Plus, why you should keep an eye on Dez Bryant and Malcolm Butler, and mailbag questions on Gronk’s struggles, the Texans’ success, Jason Garrett’s future and the best city for a hypothetical expansion franchise
by Albert Breer

