Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 12

November 12, 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jared Goff's 'Halle Berry' Audible Gets Response From Actress
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: The Mavs’ ‘Slovenian Rhapsody’ Luka Doncic/Freddie Mercury Mashup Is Flawless
NFL
Watch: Bears Kicker Cody Parkey's Missed Kicks Were More Impressive Than His Made Ones
College Football
Watch: Arkansas Pitch Man Flattened in Backfield By Teammate vs. LSU
NFL
Watch: Raiders Fool Chargers With Fake Punt on Opening Drive
NFL
Rams' Jared Goff Reveals Halle Berry Play Is Now His 'Favorite Ever'
wrestling
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Gives up Beer in Healthy-Eating Effort

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)