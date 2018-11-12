reads of the day 111218

College Football
Week 12 College Football Power Rankings: Teams Waiting in Vain for Notre Dame to Lose
College Football
As the Bobby Petrino Era Ends, All Eyes Turn Toward Jeff Brohm to Be Louisville's Savior
More Sports
Through Fires, a Shooting and Tragedy, California's Sports Community Bonds to Ease the Pain
You May Like
NFLLuck, Trubisky, Le’Veon and a Lot More: Week 10 in the NFL
The Colts are coming together, the Bears have their QB, the Titans roll the Patriots, the Le’Veon countdown continues and more looking back on the weekend and ahead in the NFL.
1:35
MLBTen Years After His Rise to Fame, Bryce Harper Sits Squarely in the Spotlight as a Free Agent
When Bryce Harper was 16, he was obsessed with his big-league future. At 26, the luster has faded, but he wants to win more than ever.
0:45
College FootballIn the Aftermath of Louisville's Petrino Purge, No Sympathy and a Simple Next Step
Louisville had no choice but to fire Bobby Petrino, and in looking for his replacement its first choice should be clear.
1:47
College FootballWeek 12 College Football Power Rankings: Teams Waiting in Vain for Notre Dame to Lose
Washington State might win its league but be left with a New Year's Six consolation prize, and if Notre Dame keeps winning, the Cougars won't be alone.
1:51
College FootballAs the Bobby Petrino Era Ends, All Eyes Turn Toward Jeff Brohm to Be Louisville's Savior
Brohm led Purdue to the most shocking upset of the season when it beat Ohio State. Is he ready and willing to leave West Lafayette to head home?
1:35
NBABen Simmons Will Decide the Ceiling in Philadelphia
The Jimmy Butler trade makes sense for the Sixers, but if the question is whether this move might actually work, the conversation shifts to Ben Simmons.