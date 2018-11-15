Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 15

November 15, 2018
MLB’s Mascot Conference Is Actually Very Serious Business
Traina Thoughts: Lone Writer Who Didn't Vote for Jacob deGrom Hangs Up on N.Y. Radio Host
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Crowd Goes Wild for Incredibly Rare Darts Achievement
Aaron Rodgers Used 'Dumb and Dumber' Lines to Score a Date With Danica Patrick
Watch: Steelers Raid Le'Veon Bell's Locker After He Fails to Report
Bucks Guard Donte DiVincenzo Approves of the 'White Donte' Nickname
Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Gets Bobblehead Benefitting V Foundation for Cancer Research

