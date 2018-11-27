reads of the day 112718

November 27, 2018
NFL
2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bosa to San Francisco, QBs to Tampa and Denver
NFL
Drew Brees Is Hiding in Plain Sight
MLB
MLB's Donation to Cindy Hyde-Smith Is Just a Small Part of a Larger, Hidden Scandal
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Saints Still No. 1, Cowboys Climb Into Top 10
NFL
Simulating Three Potential NFL Playoff Scenarios
NBA
14 Seconds or Less: How the NBA's New Offensive Rebound Shot Clock Has Changed Basketball
College Football
Will the Penultimate Playoff Rankings Release Hint at Who's in Line for No. 4?
NBA
NBA Draft Watch: Five Freshmen Flying Under the Radar
NBA
Examining the NBA’s Bad (But Maybe Good) Teams: Do They Have a Shot?
College Basketball
UMBC's Impossible Feat in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Changed March Madness Forever

