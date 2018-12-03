reads of the day 120318

December 03, 2018
NFL
NFL Coaching Hot Seat: Marvin Lewis, Todd Bowles Under Pressure After Week 13 Losses
NFL
End of the Mike McCarthy Era in Green Bay: Week 13 in the NFL
College Football
By Choosing Oklahoma Over Georgia, Committee Puts Playoff Expansion Frenzy on Hold (for Now)
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Airs Bizarre Interview With Tua Tagovailoa, Who Details Abuse by Father
NFL
Is It Time to Talk Super Bowl for Deshaun Watson's Texans?
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Michigan Continues Its Climb as the Season Nears the One-Month Mark
Soccer
U.S. Soccer's Process Adds Pressure, Colors Perspective of Gregg Berhalter's Hiring
NFL
Week 13 Takeaways: Patriots In Control, Baker Mayfield Does His Best Peterman Impression, Lots of Spoilers and Profanity
College Football
Orange Bowl Preview: Battle of Heisman Hopefuls Takes Center Stage in Alabama–Oklahoma
College Football
Cotton Bowl Preview: Notre Dame and Clemson's Redemption Stories Clash

