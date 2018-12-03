reads of the day 120318

College Football
By Choosing Oklahoma Over Georgia, Committee Puts Playoff Expansion Frenzy on Hold (for Now)
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Airs Bizarre Interview With Tua Tagovailoa, Who Details Abuse by Father
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Michigan Continues Its Climb as the Season Nears the One-Month Mark
NFL
Week 13 Takeaways: Patriots In Control, Baker Mayfield Does His Best Peterman Impression, Lots of Spoilers and Profanity
College Football
Orange Bowl Preview: Battle of Heisman Hopefuls Takes Center Stage in Alabama–Oklahoma
You May Like
0:58
NFLNFL Coaching Hot Seat: Marvin Lewis, Todd Bowles Under Pressure After Week 13 Losses
Mike McCarthy was relieved of his head coaching position in Green Bay. Will any other coaches join him and Hue Jackson as mid-season firings this year?
NFLEnd of the Mike McCarthy Era in Green Bay: Week 13 in the NFL
The Packers part ways with their longtime coach after a dismal Lambeau loss to the Cardinals—so where does that leave Aaron Rodgers and the franchise? Plus, Joey Bosa’s resurgence helps fuel a big-time Chargers win over the Steelers, the streaking Texans’ chemistry is just right, more on Kareem Hunt, and rest of the NFL news from Sunday and beyond.
0:45
College FootballBy Choosing Oklahoma Over Georgia, Committee Puts Playoff Expansion Frenzy on Hold (for Now)
Expansion is inevitable, but by picking the best one-loss conference champ over an elite two-loss team, the committee headed off nationwide outrage.
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: ESPN Airs Bizarre Interview With Tua Tagovailoa, Who Details Abuse by Father
ESPN offers no pushback after Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa details abuse by his father.
0:58
NFLIs It Time to Talk Super Bowl for Deshaun Watson's Texans?
They have a stout defense and a superstar receiver. At quarterback, Deshaun Watson is an ascending superstar. The question is, how fast can he get to that superstar level?
2:04
College BasketballPower Rankings: Michigan Continues Its Climb as the Season Nears the One-Month Mark
After another big week for the Wolverines, how far did they rise in our college basketball power rankings?