reads of the day 120418

College Football
Urban Meyer Retires Knowing That the Machine He Built at Ohio State Will Keep Rolling
2:28
After a tumultuous season on and off the field, Urban Meyer is getting the ending he wanted after turning the Buckeyes into an annual juggernaut.
1:10
NFLNFL Power Rankings Poll: A Tie Atop the NFL After Wild Week 13
An upset-heavy week leads to a tie atop this week's poll.
2:12
NFLWhy Mike McCarthy and Josh McDaniels Are Still In Demand
McCarthy was just fired by the Packers, while McDaniels still carries a stigma after last year’s drama with the Colts. Yet, when NFL teams start hiring head coaches in January, both are likely to have their choice of jobs.
2:28
College FootballAfter Passing His Three-Game Interim Stint, Ryan Day Handed the Keys to Ohio State
Ryan Day deserves credit for the work he did not just during Urban Meyer's suspension, but all season for the Ohio State offense, and now he's been entrusted with the job full-time.
1:10
NFLWashington's Playoff Chances Deservedly Fall Apart After How It Handled QB Situation
As Mark Sanchez fell flat on his face in a key MNF battle for Washington's playoff hopes, the team showed how far it was willing to go to not explore Colin Kaepernick.
2:14
NBA10 Big Picture Thoughts After the First 20 NBA Games
Would Michael Jordan average 45 points per game in today’s NBA? Who is next on the throne after LeBron James? Here's what we've learned so far this NBA season.