reads of the day 120418

December 04, 2018
College Football
Urban Meyer Retires Knowing That the Machine He Built at Ohio State Will Keep Rolling
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: A Tie Atop the NFL After Wild Week 13
NFL
Why Mike McCarthy and Josh McDaniels Are Still In Demand
College Football
After Passing His Three-Game Interim Stint, Ryan Day Handed the Keys to Ohio State
NFL
Washington's Playoff Chances Deservedly Fall Apart After How It Handled QB Situation
NBA
10 Big Picture Thoughts After the First 20 NBA Games
MLB
Phillies Find Favorable Deal for Jean Segura in Mariners' Fire Sale
NBA
NBA Hot Seat: Which Coaches Are Facing the Most Heat?
NHL
NHL Board of Governors Approve Seattle Expansion Team
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Meet With Bryce Harper

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)