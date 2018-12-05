reads of the day 120518

College Basketball
Up-Grad Transfers Are Here to Stay—and Their Impact on College Hoops Is Greater Than Ever
You May Like
1:03
NBA2019 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0: Early Breakout Stars Rise in Latest Rankings
As the college basketball rolls on, The Front Office takes a look at NBA draft prospects who have boosted their stock since the season began. Murray State's Ja Morant, Arizona State's Luguentz Dort and USC's Kevin Porter Jr. are just a few prospects to rise in our Big Board 2.0.
1:59
College FootballBowl Season Power Rankings: All 78 Teams, From Alabama to Eastern Michigan
We extended our usual top 25 power rankings to all 78 FBS teams playing in bowl season. How does yours stack up?
College FootballSI's 2018 College Football All-America Team
From stat-stuffing individual efforts to the leaders of the playoff semifinalists, our 2018 All-America teams recognize the best of the best in college football this year.
1:00
NBAJaren Jackson Jr. Leading Grizzlies Like Favorite 'Stretchy' Anime Character
Rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has spearheaded the Memphis Grizzlies' surprise season like his favorite anime prodigy Luffy in One Piece.
1:31
SoccerProjecting January Camp: What Could Berhalter's First USMNT Squad Look Like?
Gregg Berhalter is the new U.S. men's national team coach, has done his rounds and been presented. Now it's time to get to work. Here's who could be in frame for his first camp, which kicks off in a month.
1:15
NFLWeek 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Deserving of Implicit Trust?
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have been locked in as fantasy starters for the last decade-plus, but both have struggled from a fantasy perspective in 2018. Can they be fully trusted heading into the fantasy playoffs?