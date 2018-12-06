reads of the day 120618

December 06, 2018
NFL
Is the Steelers’ Season Slipping Away?
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Jared Goff a Viable QB Option, Even vs. Chicago
NBA
Is Russell Westbrook a Good Teammate? The Side We Don't See
College Football
Dwayne Haskins May Not Win the Heisman, but He Deserves His Moment
MLB
What Should the Phillies Do as the Winter Meetings Near? Start Spending, Baby!
NFL
The Brothers Taylor Are Coaching’s Next Big Thing
NBA
The Raptors Are Rolling and Kawhi Leonard Looks Like an MVP
NFL
The Reason for the Rapid Rise of Patrick Mahomes in 2018
Soccer
How Katie Nolan Developed Her Love for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah

