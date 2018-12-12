reads of the day 121218

You May Like
NBAThere's No Franchise in Sports Quite Like the Golden State Warriors
From big accomplishments (a third title) to countless little things (about coach Steve Kerr’s beers…), the Sportsperson of the Year award recipients took care of business in a sometimes-trying 2018, with an indelible ethos that has made them a joy to watch and a dynasty that endures.
SoccerThe Reynas’ Story of Loss and Legacy
Claudio and Danielle Reyna experienced tragedy upon the death of their son, Jack, but his memory and legacy endure and are carried on in part by another son and U.S. youth national team standout, Giovanni.
SportspersonRachael Denhollander's Courage to Speak Out Will Have a Lasting Impact
Rachael Denhollander found the courage to speak out against Larry Nassar and inspired other survivors to finally share their stories.
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: The Biggest Sports Media Stories of 2018
What were the biggest sports media stories of 2018? Who were the breakout stars?
NFLHow Rams' Aaron Donald Is Redefining the Defensive Tackle Position in the NFL
Los Angeles Rams' DT Aaron Donald stands out in the league, for more than just his dirve, brute strength and creativity.
NFLCoaches We Wish Owners Would Consider for NFL Jobs
With John DeFilippo fired, the NFL should think outside of the box for its next wave of coaching candidates. Why not reach out to guys like Washington State’s Mike Leach, or Calgary Stampeders’ Dave Dickenson?