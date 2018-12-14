reads of the day 121418

You May Like
Tech & MediaHanding Out Grades to the Major Sports Networks for 2018
How did the major sports networks do in 2018? We analyze the offerings, hires, new intiatives, innovations and more for each.
1:10
NBAWhat’s Worse Than a Vote of Confidence? LeBron Gives Caldwell-Pope the Answer
A vote of confidence is considered a death knell in sports, but LeBron James showed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that it gets worse. When asked about his teammate's fate, James couldn't hide his desire to ship Caldwell-Pope.
1:12
NBAFlaws That Can Doom Eastern Conference Contenders
Will Giannis's poor shooting recover in time for the playoffs? Can the Raptors really rely on their young bench to help them reach the Finals? Those questions and more haunt the Eastern Conference contenders.
1:55
NBAThe Suns Need a Better Owner—Not a Better Arena
Robert Sarver has turned the Suns from one of the NBA's premier franchises into arguably its worst. Now he's following the greedy owner playbook, threatening to move the team if he doesn't get his money.
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: Joakim Noah Opens Up About Partying Too Much in New York City
Former Knicks center Joakim Noah says he couldn't handle all the partying in New York.
1:06
MLBMLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Interest in Bryce Harper 'Nonexistent'
Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove.