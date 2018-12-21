reads of the day 122118

NFL
QB Stock Watch: Nick Foles Has the Eagles’ Fate in His Hands, Again. But Will He Fly the Coop in 2019?
MLB
Should the White Sox Sign Manny Machado? They Have Payroll Flexibility and a Promising Farm System
NBAThe Trouble with Anthony Davis Lakers Rumors
Talk of Anthony Davis to the Lakers has reached a fever pitch, but how realistic is it really? The Crossover digs into the possibilities and explains why L.A. desperately needs Davis, not the other way around.
A strong finish could make it hard for the Eagles to let go of their Super Bowl-winning backup—especially given Carson Wentz’s injury history
NFLWhich Team Still in Contention Will Miss the NFL Playoffs?
With two games left to play in the 2018 NFL regular season, 14 teams are still vying for seven playoff spots. Which team is definitely going to be sitting at home in January?
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Offers Horrible Take on Josh Gordon
Stephen A. Smith spews ignorant hot take on Josh Gordon and addiction.
The White Sox lost 100 games last year, but they have a glut of young talent and a lot of space on their payroll. Should they roll the dice on Manny Machado?
NBABorn to Score: Kyle Kuzma's Unlikely Role As LeBron’s Right-Hand Man
Kyle Kuzma was added to the Lakers as a late first-round pick, with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball projected to star in Los Angeles. In surprising fashion, Kuzma has moved to the forefront to serve as LeBron's right-hand man.