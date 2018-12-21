reads of the day 122118

December 21, 2018
NBA
The Trouble with Anthony Davis Lakers Rumors
NFL
QB Stock Watch: Nick Foles Has the Eagles’ Fate in His Hands, Again. But Will He Fly the Coop in 2019?
NFL
Which Team Still in Contention Will Miss the NFL Playoffs?
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Offers Horrible Take on Josh Gordon
MLB
Should the White Sox Sign Manny Machado? They Have Payroll Flexibility and a Promising Farm System
NBA
Born to Score: Kyle Kuzma's Unlikely Role As LeBron’s Right-Hand Man
MLB
The Rockies Make a Smart, Low-Risk Move by Signing Daniel Murphy
Sports Illustrated
Sports Predictions for 2019: Which Teams, Athletes Will Win a Championship?
MLB
Bryce Harper or Manny Machado? Anonymous Executives Pick Which Superstar They'd Rather Have
Extra Mustard
The 10 Worst Individual Performances of 2018

More More Sports

