reads of the day 122618

College Basketball
Which Preseason Top 25 Teams That Had Suboptimal Starts Are in Line for a Rebound?
Soccer
Boxing Day Roundup: Liverpool Goes Six Points Clear After Manchester City Slips, Spurs to Second
You May Like
2:35
NFLWhat Kind of Quarterback Is Tom Brady Now?
The Patriots have turned to a smashmouth running game of late, making Brady’s role more like the one he had at the beginning of his career. Plus, ranking the five first-round rookie quarterbacks, Nick Mullens proves he belongs, a hidden gem emerges in Seattle, and some good reasons to take the night off on New Year’s Eve.
1:07
College FootballTua Tagovailoa Still Has Much to Prove—For His Name and His Culture
Tua Tagovailoa's now-legendary introduction to the college football world came with everything on the line. One magical year later, the Alabama QB has an entire way of life on his shoulders.
NFLA Season in the Heartland
SI spent the last four months with the Vikings: observing cryotherapy, watching film with coaches and strolling with the GM, trying to capture a franchise on the cusp of glory. Instead, something far more true to the NFL happened—an unpredictable, volatile season. These are the highs and lows of Minnesota’s journey, with an ending yet to come.
1:07
College FootballThe Legend and the Myth of the Halftime Adjustment
As last year's title game proved, halftime can change everything. But what actually goes on inside the locker room may not be what you expect.
1:02
College FootballAfter Patiently Waiting His Turn, Ian Book Has Seized His Moment for Notre Dame
Most didn't see Ian Book's emergence at Notre Dame coming. But the former three-star recruit knew his turn was only a matter of time, and he's made the most of it.
2:04
College BasketballWhich Preseason Top 25 Teams That Had Suboptimal Starts Are in Line for a Rebound?
A whopping 11 teams that were in the preseason AP top 25 poll find themselves on the outside looking in as the calendar turns to 2019. Which might be poised for a return in the new year?