reads of the day 122618

December 26, 2018
NFL
What Kind of Quarterback Is Tom Brady Now?
College Football
Tua Tagovailoa Still Has Much to Prove—For His Name and His Culture
NFL
A Season in the Heartland
College Football
The Legend and the Myth of the Halftime Adjustment
College Football
After Patiently Waiting His Turn, Ian Book Has Seized His Moment for Notre Dame
College Basketball
Which Preseason Top 25 Teams That Had Suboptimal Starts Are in Line for a Rebound?
Golf
Golfies 2018: Handing Out Awards for a Wild Year on the PGA Tour
Soccer
Boxing Day Roundup: Liverpool Goes Six Points Clear After Manchester City Slips, Spurs to Second
NFL
Why Nick Foles's Contract Means This is Probably His Last Season With the Eagles
Soccer
Premier League XI: Best Team of the Season So Far

You May Like

2:35
NFL
What Kind of Quarterback Is Tom Brady Now?
The Patriots have turned to a smashmouth running game of late, making Brady’s role more like the one he had at the beginning of his career. Plus, ranking the five first-round rookie quarterbacks, Nick Mullens proves he belongs, a hidden gem emerges in Seattle, and some good reasons to take the night off on New Year’s Eve.
by Andy Benoit
NFL
A Season in the Heartland
SI spent the last four months with the Vikings: observing cryotherapy, watching film with coaches and strolling with the GM, trying to capture a franchise on the cusp of glory. Instead, something far more true to the NFL happened—an unpredictable, volatile season. These are the highs and lows of Minnesota’s journey, with an ending yet to come.
by Greg Bishop

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)