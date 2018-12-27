reads of the day 122718

College Football
'One of Those College Classics': An Oral History of Notre Dame and Clemson's Rain-Soaked 2015 Epic
If the Playoff Calls for a Historic Kick, Justin Yoon Has the Right Amount of Ice in His Veins
1:45
NFLA Quick Spin on the Coaching Carousel: 10 Nuggets as Black Monday Looms
A shortage of top coaching candidates this year has teams getting creative—or re-evaluating whether to pull the trigger. Here’s what you need to know:
2:03
NBATum Tum Nairn Masters the Rare College Player-to-NBA Assistant Transition
Only weeks after ending his storied playing career at Michigan State, former point guard Tum Tum Nairn joined the Phoenix coaching staff in a unique coaching and mentor role.
1:23
Three years ago, Clemson memorably held on to beat Notre Dame in a game remembered just as much for the hurricane-adjacent downpour as for the trajectory of both schools.
NHLJack Eichel Wants It All as the Sabres Rediscover Relevancy
The Sabres' drastic turnaround from just a season ago can be attributed to several important factors, but their young captain has played a crucial part. And now Jack Eichel has big dreams for Buffalo.
1:02
NFLKyler Murray and the Draft Prospects the NFL Is Watching This Bowl Season
The Heisman winner from Oklahoma gets the biggest test of his collegiate career, headlining a number of NFL draft prospects scouts around the league will be watching.
1:23
College FootballTravis Etienne Is a One-Man Show Trapped in a World of Running Back Committees
For the second year in a row, no playoff team has a running back with 200 carries. Travis Etienne is one of several backs making the most of what they get.