reads of the day 123118

December 31, 2018
NFL
The Playoff Field Is Set, and the Coaching Axe Swings
NFL
NFL Black Monday Live Tracker: Marvin Lewis, Adam Gase, Vance Joseph All Fired
NFL
NFL Playoff Picture: Analyzing the Best Early Matchups and Biggest Sleepers
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Rise to No. 1
NFL
Why the Browns Should Keep Gregg Williams, and Must Keep Freddie Kitchens
NFL
Does Foles Have a Little Magic Left? How the Eagles Can Upset the Bears
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Who Starts 2019 on Top as Conference Play Tips Off?
NFL
Vance Joseph Out in Denver As Broncos’ Offensive Struggles Continue
NFL
Marvin Lewis Fired After 16 Years Coaching Cincinnati Bengals
NFL
Steve Wilks Fired by Cardinals After Never Finding the Team’s Offensive Identity

The Ravens D shuts down a Baker Mayfield-Browns miracle to send ground-and-pound Baltimore to the playoffs (and Pittsburgh packing), the Eagles get it done and the Vikings don’t, the Colts cruise (and it’s not just Luck), the Jets and Bucs join the teams looking for new coaches as the old year ends and—oh, yeah—there’s plenty more football to be played! Week 17, and beyond ...
by Albert Breer

