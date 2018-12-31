reads of the day 123118

You May Like
NFLThe Playoff Field Is Set, and the Coaching Axe Swings
The Ravens D shuts down a Baker Mayfield-Browns miracle to send ground-and-pound Baltimore to the playoffs (and Pittsburgh packing), the Eagles get it done and the Vikings don’t, the Colts cruise (and it’s not just Luck), the Jets and Bucs join the teams looking for new coaches as the old year ends and—oh, yeah—there’s plenty more football to be played! Week 17, and beyond ...
NFLNFL Black Monday Live Tracker: Marvin Lewis, Adam Gase, Vance Joseph All Fired
Which coaches have been fired and who still has his job? Follow along with our Black Monday live tracker for updates on the latest coaching firing and hiring news.
NFLNFL Playoff Picture: Analyzing the Best Early Matchups and Biggest Sleepers
The NFL playoffs are set. How each team got here, and why Chargers-Ravens is a must-watch game of the wild-card round.
NBANBA Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Rise to No. 1
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks top the final power rankings of 2018. Where do the rest of the teams fall?
NFLWhy the Browns Should Keep Gregg Williams, and Must Keep Freddie Kitchens
The Browns are on the rise after a 5-2 finish to the season and a near upset in Baltimore. On the Monday Morning NFL Podcast, Andy and Gary discussed why they should remove the interim tag from Williams, and why it's even more important to keep Kitchens and Baker Mayfield together.
NFLDoes Foles Have a Little Magic Left? How the Eagles Can Upset the Bears
The first in a four-part series of how the underdogs can prevail on Wild-Card weekend. A look at how the defending champs match up with the Bears in Philly’s first road playoff game since the Any Reid/Donovan McNabb era.