reads of the day 010419

January 04, 2019
NFL
For Nick Foles and the Eagles, It’s All Feeling Very Familiar
NBA
The Warriors Look Mortal, But What Does That Mean?
College Football
Trevor Lawrence Is Trying to Do What Only Three Freshman QBs Have: Beat Nick Saban
NFL
Which NFL Draft Prospects Caught Scouts’ Attention This Bowl Season?
MLB
The Free Agent Freeze Isn't Because of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado; It's Just the New Normal
NBA
Could Draymond Green's Shortcomings Threaten the Warriors' Title Hopes?
NFL
Can the Ravens Beat the Chargers Again, or Will the Rematch Be Different?
NFL
Can the Seahawks Upset the Cowboys in a Battle of Red-Hot Playoff Teams?
Soccer
Premier League Holiday Season's Winners and Losers
NBA
Spurs Make a Statement as DeMar DeRozan Spoils Kawhi Leonard's Return to San Antonio

