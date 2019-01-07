reads of the day 010719

College Football
Trevor Lawrence's Hair Faces Its Stiffest Challenge Yet in the National Championship Game
College Football
The Surgical Innovation That Got Tua Tagovailoa Back on the Field for Alabama's Title Push
You May Like
NFLThe Eagles, Chargers, Cowboys and Colts Advance—and Look Dangerous
The wild-card winners, three of them on the road as lower seeds, showed their strengths—and sent a warning that the divisional round could be ripe for more upsets.
1:53
College FootballTrevor Lawrence's Hair Faces Its Stiffest Challenge Yet in the National Championship Game
If the national championship game comes down to what's underneath the helmet, Clemson and Alabama will be just as evenly matched as many expect.
1:13
College FootballNational Championship Game Picks: Alabama-Clemson IV Predictions From SI Experts
Alabama vs. Clemson for a national championship—you know this story. Now it's time for SI's staff of experts to tell you how the latest chapter ends.
1:53
NFLHire Matt Eberflus: He’s the Best Defensive Mind Among Head-Coaching Candidates
Early this season, the Colts defense was every bit the long-term project everyone thought it would be. Right now, they’re one of the best units in football, and Indy’s first-year defensive coordinator is having as good a debut season as any new coordinator hire of the past decade. The eight teams looking for a head coach should all check in with Eberflus.
1:48
College FootballThe Surgical Innovation That Got Tua Tagovailoa Back on the Field for Alabama's Title Push
Tua Tagovailoa's impressive recovery from a high ankle sprain has brought a wave of attention to Alabama doctors’ preferred surgery technique.
1:48
College FootballFour Years of Playoff Clashes Have Turned Bama Into a Benchmark for Clemson
Clemson has played Alabama more often than six teams in its own conferenece over the past four years. To the Tigers' seniors, playing the Crimson Tide has become a personal benchmark of sustained success.