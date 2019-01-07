reads of the day 010719

January 07, 2019
NFL
The Eagles, Chargers, Cowboys and Colts Advance—and Look Dangerous
College Football
Trevor Lawrence's Hair Faces Its Stiffest Challenge Yet in the National Championship Game
College Football
National Championship Game Picks: Alabama-Clemson IV Predictions From SI Experts
NFL
Hire Matt Eberflus: He’s the Best Defensive Mind Among Head-Coaching Candidates
College Football
The Surgical Innovation That Got Tua Tagovailoa Back on the Field for Alabama's Title Push
College Football
Four Years of Playoff Clashes Have Turned Bama Into a Benchmark for Clemson
College Football
Everything You Need to Know About Jalen Hurts's Potential Transfer From Alabama
College Basketball
Power Rankings: First Week of Conference Play Brings Plenty of Changes
NBA
Tom Thibodeau is Gone, but the Wolves Have Bigger Problems
College Basketball
Bracket Watch: A Wild Weekend Leads to Seed-Shuffling From Top to Bottom

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)