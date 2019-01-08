reads of the day 010819

January 08, 2019
College Football
Clemson Announces Its Arrival as the Program of College Football's Present and Future
NBA
Courting Kawhi: Can the Raptors Sell Their Star on a Future in Toronto?
College Football
Alabama's Title-Game Failures Go Back to Nick Saban as Its Season Ends With a Whimper
College Football
2019's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Clemson, Alabama Primed to Pace College Football Again
NBA
Can the Lakers Afford to Be Patient in the Anthony Davis Sweepstakes?
College Football
Its Legend Cemented, Clemson's Defensive Line Revels in a Performance Worth the Wait
NFL
NFL Coaching Tracker: Kliff Kingsbury To Interview With Arizona Cardinals
College Football
Clemson's Blowout of Alabama Breathes New Life Into the College Football Playoff
MLB
The Latest Victory for MLB Teams Over Free Agents? Introducing the 'Swellopt'
Soccer
Tata Martino Sets Out to Raise Mexico National Team's Standard, Profile

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)