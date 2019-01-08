reads of the day 010819

College Football
Clemson Announces Its Arrival as the Program of College Football's Present and Future
College Football
Alabama's Title-Game Failures Go Back to Nick Saban as Its Season Ends With a Whimper
College Football
2019's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Clemson, Alabama Primed to Pace College Football Again
College Football
Its Legend Cemented, Clemson's Defensive Line Revels in a Performance Worth the Wait
You May Like
1:15
College FootballClemson Announces Its Arrival as the Program of College Football's Present and Future
Dabo Swinney's blend of light-hearted leadership and cutthroat decision-making shone through in the players who powered Clemson's national title rout.
1:36
NBACourting Kawhi: Can the Raptors Sell Their Star on a Future in Toronto?
The Raptors might not have the cachet of the Lakers or the SoCal location of the Clippers, but they have a head start. Toronto has one year to sell Kawhi Leonard on the future of the franchise.
1:08
College FootballAlabama's Title-Game Failures Go Back to Nick Saban as Its Season Ends With a Whimper
It's not often that Nick Saban deserves criticism for his coaching, but he correctly shouldered blame for the Tide's humbling defeat by Clemson.
0:57
College Football2019's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Clemson, Alabama Primed to Pace College Football Again
College football has a new standard-setter after Clemson's title-game romp.
1:03
NBACan the Lakers Afford to Be Patient in the Anthony Davis Sweepstakes?
The Lakers struck out on acquiring a pair of stars last summer to pair with LeBron James. They can't afford to make the same mistake in pursuit of Anthony Davis.
1:07
College FootballIts Legend Cemented, Clemson's Defensive Line Revels in a Performance Worth the Wait
Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant came back to Clemson for a national title celebration they deserved to be at the center of.