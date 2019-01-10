Report: Referee Fired After Allegedly Asking for Arizona High School Basketball Team's Green Cards

A referee allegedly asked Pueblo High School's coach if his basketball players had their green cards.

By Jenna West
January 10, 2019

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has reportedly fired a referee who allegedly asked if a Tucson high school basketball team had their green cards, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The referee, who an AIA spokesperson would not name to the Daily Star, made the racist comments to Pueblo High School's coach before tipoff at a freshman basketball game on Tuesday night. Pueblo High was visiting Walden Grove High School, reports the newspaper.

Tucson Unified School District director of interscholastics Herman House reported the official's comment Wednesday morning and the referee was reportedly fired shortly after that. The official allegedly told the AIA that his comments to Pueblo's coach were "an attempt at humor," reports the Daily Star.

Pueblo athletic director Brandon Sanders told the newspaper Wednesday that the school will investigate the incident.

