SI Reads of the Day 011419

January 14, 2019
NFL
Defenses, the Ground Game and the Powerhouse Patriots: On to Championship Week
NFL
Mahomes vs. Belichick, Round II: What the Patriots Should Do Differently
NFL
Saints’ 18-Play Touchdown Drive Against Eagles Shows Off Just How Dangerous They Are
College Football
Kyler Murray Has Two Sports Hanging on His Unique NFL Draft Decision
NBA
2018-19 NBA Midseason Awards: Can James Harden Win His Second Consecutive MVP?
Tennis
Five Thoughts on Day One at the Australian Open
NBA
NBA Stock Watch: Lakers Losing, Kyrie Leading and Much More
College Basketball
Bracket Watch: The ACC's Best Are on Track to Crowd the Top Lines
NFL
Patriots' Development of a Power Run Game Makes Them Dangerous
Boxing
Why Aren’t More Major Fights Being Made in Boxing?

