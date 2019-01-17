reads of the day 011719

MLB
If the Phillies Sign Bryce Harper, It Won't Preclude Them From Trying to Eventually Lure Mike Trout
The Phillies are considered the frontrunner for Bryce Harper, but they still have visions of eventually signing Mike Trout.
