reads of the day 011719

January 17, 2019
NFL
Building a Winner: How the Rams’ Blueprint Stacks Up With the Saints, Patriots and Chiefs
NFL
Chiefs Misery Has Met Its Match: Patrick Mahomes
MLB
If the Phillies Sign Bryce Harper, It Won't Preclude Them From Trying to Eventually Lure Mike Trout
College Basketball
SI's College Basketball 2018–19 Midseason All-America Team
NBA
In the Darkest of Times, Kyrie Irving Calls on an Unlikely Source: LeBron James
MLB
Why Bryce Harper Could Experience a Career Resurgence if He Signs With the Phillies
NBA
A Way-Too-Deep Dive on the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James Phone Call
College Football
Jalen Hurts's Transfer to Oklahoma Was a No-Brainer for All Involved
Soccer
Alphonso Davies Starts the Bayern Munich Chapter of His Incredible Journey

You May Like
NFL
Chiefs Misery Has Met Its Match: Patrick Mahomes
Plagued for years by bad mojo, one of the NFL’s iconic franchises desperately needed a change of fortune. Andy Reid’s arrival began the turnaround, and now the Kansas City faithful—fans, former players, the guys suiting up this Sunday—believe the final postseason piece is in place: Patrick.
by Greg Bishop

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message